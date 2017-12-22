Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation Spreads Holiday Cheer to Local Organizations

BETHLEHEM, Conn. (WTNH) — In 1997, the Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation was created as a way to help the community thrive.

“We allow people between the month of May and June to put applications in for grants,” explained Stephen Lewis, president of Thomaston Savings Bank and the Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation. “The groups that receive the money will be youth groups, safety, such as volunteer fire, ambulance corps, social service programs.”



This holiday season, the Foundation is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a “20 Ways in 20 Days” initiative.

“We’re allocating $30,000 that will be given away to organizations, and what’s unique about that is the groups that are receiving the funds, it’s determined by the employees,” Lewis said.

“20 Ways in 20 Days” kicked off on November 27, and this morning, the final organization, Caring for Bethlehem, was presented with a check for $1,500.



“Caring for Bethlehem is a brand new nonprofit that we formed to encompass the food bank and sort of other services to residents of the town of Bethlehem,” Vera Rosa, the president of Caring for Bethlehem, explained.



The organization helps feed families in the community all year long, as well as during the holidays.

“It is perfect timing,” Rosa said. “Because of the Christmas meals we produce, it really depletes our coffers and this way we can fill them right back up again.”



A total of 42 organizations received grants during “20 Ways in 20 Days.” To date, the Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation has given out more than $5 million. To learn more, visit ThomastonSavingsBank.com.