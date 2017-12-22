Wolcott man arraigned on sex crimes charges involving a girl

Related Coverage Former school bus driver faces sexual assault charges

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens used words like “despicable” and “disgusting” to describe the charges against 60 year-old Wolcott resident, Joseph Adonna.

“Despicable. A child is taken advantage of,” said Chief Edward Stephens.

Wolcott Police arrested Adonna for alleged years of sex crimes against a young girl. Police say they occurred over an eight year period beginning in 2002 when the girl was four years old.

Original Story: Former school bus driver faces sexual assault charges

“They’re very young. They don’t know right from wrong at that early age,” the chief said. “Someone takes advantage of them at that early age, it’s disgusting.”

Chief Stephens says the girl is now a young woman, and built up the courage to tell a therapist about the alleged abuse. That’s when Wolcott detectives got on the case.

“We were contacted right away, and as soon as we heard about it we went into action,” the chief said. “My Detective Bureau — they did a fantastic job — did what they had to do to bring this to a quick conclusion.”

News 8 went to Adonna’s house to get his side of the story. There were several cars in the driveway but no one answered the door.

Adonna worked as a school bus driver for the company, New Britain Transit.

He was fired when the allegations surfaced, and Wolcott detectives started investigating.

Chief Stephens says his job as a school bus driver was not a factor in this case. The chief says Adonna is an acquaintance with the victim’s family and that’s how he had access to the girl. Chief Stephens says the girl was not a student on Adonna’s school bus and no other students were harmed.

Adonna was arraigned today at Waterbury Superior Court. He post a $250,000 bond. The judge issued a protective order requiring Adonna to stay away from the young woman.

Adonna will be back in court on January 10th.