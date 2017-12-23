Balanced effort carries Auburn to blowout win over UConn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Desean Murray and Mustapha Heron each scored 13 points and a balanced effort led Auburn to an 89-64 win over UConn on Saturday.

It was the Tigers’ third-largest margin of victory this season and the Huskies’ second-largest margin of defeat.

Auburn (11-1) never trailed in the game and led for the final 34-plus minutes for its ninth consecutive victory.

Jalen Adams, UConn’s leading scorer at 18.6 points per game, scored a 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting for the Huskies (7-5). UConn shot just 34.3 percent from the field.

Auburn built its lead on the strength of a 16-0 run early in the first half, which turned a 7-7 deadlock into a 23-7 lead in a span of fewer than three minutes. The Tigers led by at least 14 points the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

The Tigers won their ninth straight game, which continues the program’s best start to a season since 1999 and longest winning streak since 2002-03.

The Huskies remain two games over .500 despite Saturday’s result, but they are now 1-5 against high-major opponents with losses to Michigan State, Arkansas, Syracuse, Arizona and Auburn.

UP NEXT

Auburn hosts Cornell next Saturday in its final nonconference game before opening SEC play on Jan. 2 at Tennessee.

UConn continues a difficult three-game stretch, following road games at Arizona and Auburn with a home game against No. 11 Wichita State next Saturday.