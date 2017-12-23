Census figures show Connecticut grew by 499 souls last year

The Hartford skyline, 2014.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s population isn’t exactly booming — the Nutmeg State gained fewer than 500 people last year.

That’s according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau figures released this week.

The Middletown Press reports that Connecticut’s population in 2017 stood at 3,588,184, up from 3,587,685 — a gain of 499 residents.

As modest as that is, it still represents a reversal. Between 2015 and 2016, the state lost 14,434 people.

Most of the newcomers are settling in Danbury, Shelton and Stamford.

The figures released Wednesday show the overall U.S. population grew 0.72 percent to 325.7 million.

