CT Transit Service Suspended

By Published:
CT Transit Bus (WTNH / Tom Parent)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Transit has suspended service in the New Britain area with icy road conditions.

The suspension includes nearby towns Bristol and Plainville.

Due to the extremely icy conditions throughout the New Britain area, service is temporarily suspended on Routes 501, 502, 503, 505, 506, 507, 509, 510, 512, 541, & 543.

Service will resume as soon as conditions improve and it is safe to do so.

No further information is available at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s