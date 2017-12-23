CT Transit Service Suspended

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Transit has suspended service in the New Britain area with icy road conditions.

The suspension includes nearby towns Bristol and Plainville.

Due to the extremely icy conditions throughout the New Britain area, service is temporarily suspended on Routes 501, 502, 503, 505, 506, 507, 509, 510, 512, 541, & 543.

Service will resume as soon as conditions improve and it is safe to do so.

No further information is available at this time.

