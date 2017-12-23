Drunk Driving Arrest made in Plainfield

By Published:

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – On Friday at approximately 4:56pm while at the Plainfield Police Department, an on-duty dispatcher with the Plainfield Police Department observed through the exterior video surveillance a vehicle operating erratically in the parking lot of the police department.

The vehicle was observed to have driven across the front lawn of the police department and then proceeded to drive up the driveway into the parking lot area. As the vehicle was in motion it was observed to have driven over the curbing in the parking lot multiple times. The operator of the vehicle then attempted to park in a parking space when the vehicle struck an unoccupied employee’s vehicle. After striking the parked vehicle, the vehicle then exited the parking lot and proceeded to travel northbound on Norwich Rd. The surveillance footage was able to capture the license plate of the evading vehicle and police began to search the area for the vehicle.

A short time later, Plainfield Police Officers located the vehicle parked behind a storage facility located at 150 Norwich Rd in Plainfield. The operator who was identified as 22-year-old Chelsea R. Barber of Canterbury, was found to be passed out behind the wheel of the running vehicle at the time. Barber was also found to have an open container of alcohol in her lap.

Police were able to match the registration of Barber’s vehicle with the registration observed in the surveillance footage and also determined that the damage to her vehicle was consistent to that of the damage to the police department’s employee’s parked vehicle.

Upon police waking Barber, she failed a series of Standardized Field Sobriety tests and was taken into custody for operating under the influence of alcohol, operating under suspension, drinking while driving and evading the scene of an accident.

Barber was later released after securing a $500 Non-Surety Bond and she is scheduled to appear in the Danielson Superior Court on 01/08/2018 at 8:30am.

