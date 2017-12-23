Eversource customers across state experiencing power outages

MIDDLETOWN and BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH)–Eversource is reporting power outages from the freezing rain that hit the state on Friday night into Saturday.

The company says that over 2,500 customers across Connecticut were without power on Saturday afternoon. Middletown was experiencing 619 customer outages, or three percent of the total customers in the town.

Berlin saw 633 customer outages, which is six percent.

All but one of those in each town had been restored as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

Windsor saw more than 1,100 customers lose power later Saturday afternoon.

Eversource crews were working to restore power in the affected areas.

