Fairfield woman with multiple sclerosis gets holiday help

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–A Fairfield woman is finally getting her holiday shopping done with the help of some elves. 32-year-old Rosemarie Higgins lives with multiple sclerosis. She’s losing her ability to walk.

“I had a pretty rough year, I had a few relapses, I wound up getting shingles, it was terrible,” Rosemarie explained. “I went from a wheelchair, to a walker, to now a cane, so I’m making progress.”

Rosemarie had trouble getting her shopping gone, so her parents nominated her to a Synergy Home Care contest, which is designed to help people during the holidays. Her Christmas wish was granted. Caregivers dressed up as elves and helped Huggins around Milford’s Connecticut Post Mall.

