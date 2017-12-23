Fare increase goes into effect in 2018 along Metro North

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A heads up for Metro North riders along the New Haven line–come January 1, your ticket price is going up. A Connecticut Department of Transportation fare increase of one percent for tickets between stations within Connecticut and New York will take affect in 2018.

This is the last of seven consecutive annual fare hikes, which were approved in order to buy the new M-8 rail cars.

The changes will only affect travel between stations in Connecticut, or between Connecticut and New York stations.

