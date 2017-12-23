Fire crews battle structure fire in Killingworth

By Published:

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters battled a structure fire on Alders Bridge Road in Killingworth late Saturday afternoon.

According to Valley Shore Communications, the structure fire happened at 22 Alders Bridge Road in Killingworth. They say mutual aid was requested to the scene.

Valley Shore Communications says the fire has since been knocked down and crews have been cleared.

At this time there is no word on the cause of this fire or if anyone was injured.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates. 

