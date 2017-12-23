Fire damages Portuguese Club in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– The Newington Fire Department responded to a fire at the Portuguese Club of Hartford on Saturday afternoon.

Ana Oliveira is the vice president of the club. She wasn’t there when the fire started, but she went right over.

“It’s very emotional,” she said. “It’s very devastating for the Portuguese community.”

Crews got the fire out in about 40 minutes. Officials believe it started somewhere on the first floor.

“Upon arrival we had heavy fire coming out of two or three windows,” said Assistant Chief Tom Lapierre of the Newington Fire Department.

Firefighters stayed into the night, making sure hot spots were out. The weather made their job a bit more difficult.

“We have the icy conditions,” said Lapierre. “The rain hasn’t let up, the light rain, so it coats everything with ice.”

Officials are still trying to figure out what caused the fire. There were about half a dozen people in the club when it started, but they all got out safely and called for help.

Oliveira is grateful no one was hurt, but she says the building means a lot to the Portuguese community.

“This is where we congregate. This is our second home,” she said. “This is where we come to celebrate our culture and our Portuguese traditions.”

All upcoming events at the club have been canceled, but Oliveira says they will rebuild.

“It’ll be better than ever, that’s what we’re hoping,” she said.