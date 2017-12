BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)–Bridgeport police are investigating the city’s 23rd homicide of the year after a man was found shot dead.

The shooting happened on the corner of Maple Street and Kossuth Street.

The victim, whose identification has not yet been released, fell into a corner store after he was shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information was released by Bridgeport police.

