New Haven police looking for man who stole from AT&T store

Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–New Haven police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say stole from an AT&T store on Whalley Avenue.

It happened on Friday afternoon. Police released a surveillance photo of the man, which shows him wearing a gray coat, scarf, blue jeans, black hat and gloves.

They are asking for anyone who can identify him to call their anonymous tip line at 203-946-6296, or the Investigative Service Division at 203-946-6304.

