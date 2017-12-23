Norwalk Shooting Arrest

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – On Saturday at 1:55 am, officers of the Norwalk Police Department who were patrolling the parking lot of 50 Washington Street heard several gun shots from the area of the West Washington Street entrance.

One officer quickly observed a man, identified as Jeffrey Moultrie, acting suspiciously in that immediate area. Officers ordered Moultrie to stop and remove his hands from his sweatshirt. Moultrie did not comply, however he did drop a handgun onto the pavement and then fled on foot.

Officers captured Moultrie after a short foot chase and the 9mm handgun was recovered. Moultrie was found to have sustained a single gunshot wound to the hip and was subsequently transported to the Norwalk Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Moultrie, who is a convicted felon, was arrested upon his release from the hospital.

Officers also observed a vehicle exiting the parking lot onto Martin Luther King Drive at a high rate of speed. After stopping the vehicle they found that the male operator had been shot. The male victim was transported by ambulance to the Norwalk Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Norwalk Detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the incident. Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone that witnessed the incident or what led up to the incident is asked to contact detectives at 203-854-3011.

Anonymous tips can be left at the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

28-year-old Jeffrey Moultrie of Stratford is being charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit and Interfering with an Officer. He is being held on $100,000 bail.