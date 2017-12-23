Road closed in Ellington after car crashed, damaged 2 poles

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews have closed Jobs Hill Road in Ellington after a car crashed and damaged two telephone poles Saturday night.

According to Tolland County 911 Dispatch, the crash took place at the intersection of Jobs Hill Road and Sadds Mill Road. State police say Jobs Hill Road is closed as a result of the crash.

Authorities say Eversource is on their way to the scene to repair the two telephone poles damaged in the accident. They say no one was injured.

Officials say Connecticut State Police and the Ellington Fire Department are investigating the cause of this crash.

At this time it is unknown when Jobs Hill Road will reopen.

