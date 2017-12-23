Road closed in Ellington after car crashed, damaged 2 poles

By Published:

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews have closed Jobs Hill Road in Ellington after a car crashed and damaged two telephone poles Saturday night.

According to Tolland County 911 Dispatch, the crash took place at the intersection of Jobs Hill Road and Sadds Mill Road. State police say Jobs Hill Road is closed as a result of the crash.

Authorities say Eversource is on their way to the scene to repair the two telephone poles damaged in the accident. They say no one was injured.

Officials say Connecticut State Police and the Ellington Fire Department are investigating the cause of this crash.

At this time it is unknown when Jobs Hill Road will reopen.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates. 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s