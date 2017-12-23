Sleet, freezing rain foul roads across southern New England

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Icy conditions are creating dangerous conditions for drivers across southern New England — and officials warn that air travelers aren’t immune.

Massachusetts state police said 30 crashes blamed on freezing rain forced the temporary shutdown of Interstate 95 on Saturday. Most were in the Foxborough area.

Connecticut state police investigated 120 crashes that included at least eight injuries.

Connecticut transportation officials say they have suspended bus service in the New Britain and Bristol areas due to icy conditions. The suspension also affects routes Plainville, Meriden, Berlin and Newington.

Related: CT Transit service suspended in New Britain

CT Transit said Saturday morning it hopes to resume service as soon as weather conditions improve.

Bradley International Airport, meanwhile, cautioned holiday travelers to check with their airlines. Spokeswoman Alisa Sisic says the airport remains open but officials are monitoring conditions closely.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s