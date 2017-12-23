Trinity College opens new location in downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Trinity College has established a presence in Hartford’s central business district.

The main campus of the liberal arts college is in the city, just outside of downtown, but school leaders say the new location will provide more opportunities to collaborate with other schools, businesses and the Hartford community.

The first public event at the new location in Constitution Plaza was a performance this month by the Marcus Garvey Popular Theatre Project, which commemorated the Jamaican orator’s 1924 visit to Hartford.

Other uses the school is contemplating for the location include entrepreneurship studies, internships and graduate and certificate programs.

The University of Connecticut also recently opened a new location in downtown Hartford.