A Christmas Eve shopping poem

(WTNH)–‘Twas the morning before Christmas, and shoppers faced an uphill climb. Each with their reason:

“I have five kids, and a full-time job, and I just didn’t have the time,” said Kathleen Harding of Rocky Hill.

Kohl’s hung their clothing, hoping customers would come hopping.

“I was working late-night, and I didn’t have time to go shopping,” said Joseph Carubba of New Britain.

Kids stayed home with those sugar plum visions leaping so moms could:

“Sneak out while everyone is still groggy and sleeping,” said Jennifer Murrihy of Wethersfield.

Roads weren’t too bad, just a little dicey.

“We’re in New England, it’s a little icy,” said Murrihy.

Deals in hand, each shopper drove away, hoping to spread Christmas cheer with their very full sleigh. It’s tradition for some to shop very late. So, we’ll see you next year, gang.



-By Stephanie Simoni, News 8