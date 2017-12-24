Budget woes, Aetna move among top Connecticut stories of ’17

The Hartford skyline. (FILE-WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The governor took a pass on the 2018 race, Aetna made for the exits and the UConn women saw a historic streak come up just a couple wins short of another national championship.

Those were among the biggest headlines from Connecticut in 2017.

The year also saw an airing of past sexual abuse incidents at an exclusive boarding school and a police shooting in Bridgeport that prompted cries of brutality.

The state went without a budget for 123 days due to an impasse in Hartford. Democratic and Republican legislative leaders ultimately reached a deal on a tax-and-spending plan, but it’s is already more than $200 million in deficit in the first year, making more mid-year budget cuts likely in the coming weeks.

