Capitol Report: 15-year-old whiz kid Ryan Anastasio joins the show

(WTNH)–One of the challenges in TV news business is landing the big interview. It takes a certain skill, and a young journalist from Woodbridge is mastering those skills early in his career.

Ryan Anastasio has interviewed some of the state’s top politicians on his own show, “Raving Ryan,” including House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, Attorney General George Jepsen, Congressman John B. Larson, and Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, among many others.

“At a young age, I watched the news a lot, and I wanted to get into politics. I started reaching out to politicians, it started as a podcast and turned into an interview show. I got a call back from Themis Klarides, and she was my first interview.”

Our panel speaks with Ryan about what he’s accomplished so far, and what his goals are for the future.

