Capitol Report: Budget deficit balloons as Medicare Savings Program cuts postponed

(WTNH)–The budget deficit continues to swell like ‘Capitol Report‘ host Tom Dudchik’s waistline over the holiday season. There is still no permanent fix regarding the Medicare Savings Program.

News 8 Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis joined the show to discuss when lawmakers will come back to address the plan, and what they’re going to do about it.

“They’ve had a plan to move money around, about $54 million, so that the Medicare Savings Plan that so many seniors and the disabled depend on, would be funded through June 30, and then they would worry about the second year later,” Davis said. “But the budget deficit has ballooned because they postponed the start of that cut to March 1.”

