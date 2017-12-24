Capitol Report: Does independent candidate Oz Griebel have a chance in the governor’s race?

Related Coverage Independent ticket for governor and lieutenant governor launched

(WTNH)–The race for Connecticut governor in 2018 continues to get more interesting. Last week, a crowded field of Republicans and Democrats added an independent candidate to the mix. Oz Griebel, CEO of the MetroHartford Alliance, has announced his intention to run.

Griebel wants to put party politics to the side and speak directly to the voters.

“Our goal is to bring people together to understand what the issues are better, to listen to their ideas, to put our ideas forward about how we make Connecticut a much more competitive state for jobs, for jobs that pay a higher median wage, that will in turn generate the tax revenue that will support programs that are so critical,” Griebel said.

Griebel’s running mate is former Democrat Monte Frank, an attorney for Newtown and a staunch advocate for gun control. Why is he getting involved?

“The people that I’ve talked to already are exhausted by the process that has occurred in this state, and they’re looking for answers. They’re not looking for constant bickering, they’re looking for bipartisan solutions.”

Does an independent candidate have a chance to win in Connecticut?

