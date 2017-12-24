Capitol Report: New London’s Garde Arts Theater puts seven ‘forbidden’ words on marquee

(WTNH)–Remember comedian George Carlin‘s “seven words you can’t say on TV” routine? Well, the marquee at New London‘s Garde Arts Theater has put the seven words the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they were instructed not to use in budgetary documents.

The Department of Health and Human Services denied the report, saying it was a “complete mischaracterization” of what happened. Was it a nice move by the Garde? Also, an art museum in Essex is giving away Donald Trump urinal cakes.

Our panel discusses those, plus more in the final segment of Sunday’s “Capitol Report.”

