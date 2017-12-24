Christmas Eve is National Eggnog Day

Related Coverage Homemade eggnog

(WTNH)–You might decide to celebrate Christmas Eve by pouring yourself a glass of eggnog, and there’s another reason to do so tonight.

Today is National Eggnog Day. The beverage is among the most popular served during the holidays, so it’s probably not a coincidence that it falls on Christmas Eve.

The traditional recipe for eggnog is milk, cream, sugar, whipped eggs, spices, and sometimes a little alcohol. The glass it is poured in is typically garnished with some cinnamon, nutmeg, or pumpkin spice.

