Fashion Holiday Gift Guide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With Christmas only 24 hours away, fashion expert Diandra Barnwell from Cosmopolitan Magazine stopped by our studio to share her favorite gifts of the season.

FILA: Outfit

Shirt: $32, Pants: $55, Jacket: $95

Two quotes on brand trends for Fila:

“The ‘90s sportswear flex isn’t going anywhere. Old school sports-inflected style is rife everywhere from the runway to the street.”

“Classic athletic brands are enjoying a very loud, very visible renaissance, thanks in equal part to savvy runway collaborations, timely old-school charm and well-placed support from both influential celebrities and social media trend-humpers. Unlike some of the other brands on this list, Fila never truly disappeared from the cultural radar — especially in the world of sports, where it has maintained an on-court presence over the last century”

MAC Products

Mac speaks for itself its always a classic good quality, they are all the same price so it makes it easy, and all the colors are so popular this season.

ALL $29.50

Warm and cool palettes 6 colors in each palette, nudes and red, mini lipstick trios and mini rose gold products

Bonum Vitae hot new organic brand [Celebrity FAV]

Bonum Vitae Facial Oils are a light-weight blend of naturally derived plant oils that are cold-pressed and steam distilled for purity. Providing your skin with a powerful mixture of CPTG ingredients that balance the skin’s pH, and it helps repair your skin’s surface, restore elasticity, and promote new and healthy skin cell growth. Bonus Vitae is rich in Vitamins A, B complex, C & E, to leave your skin feeling healthy and vibrant. The path to radiant, replenished skin is just a drop away

Price: $32 per bottle

Scandic Botanica

SCANDIC BOTANICA is a skincare brand that embodies the wholesome and restorative elements found in Scandinavian nature from Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Iceland.

They take great pride in using only natural/organic sustainable Scandinavian and global ingredients to produce our luxurious, healthy skincare and treatments. Along with our Nordic traditions and quality, all of our products are made with recyclable/upcylcable packaging and created in very small batches to ensure the purest and freshest custom goods possible for you and your family.

Goodwill Glasses website: https://goodwillglasses.com All glasses $89, with a purchase one goes to Remote Area Medical Charity. Handmade prescription eyeglasses with Zeiss glass for the lens (some of the best glass out there). Giving and sharing is important. Every child should be able to see better and feel good about wearing the glasses he/she has on. I’m very much inspired by giving and doing good for our nation and the future of our children. My inspiration to help comes from when our own child was in a coma and the staff and doctors helped to bring him back healthy and safe, thanks to the support of special friends and family who stood by us in this time of need. We felt that our life came to a standstill. If it wasn’t for the children’s hospital, I don’t know what would have happened. That was the time we decided to do charity for a great cause. For each pair of Goodwill Glasses you purchase, a pair of glasses will be given to someone in need. We do good will together!” – Jas Kaur, Founder of Goodwill Glasses