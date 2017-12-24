Getting into the holiday spirit with Foxwoods

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Mixing together some holiday spirits! This morning, Jan Sedlak, Foxwoods’ Director of Food & Beverage, Guest Experience and Service, stopped by our kitchen to share some exclusive holiday cocktails.
“The Snowflake” – Live @ Atrium Bar & Lounge
Perfect for any snow day, this creamy cocktail is a light and refreshing fruity punch.
Nonpareils
5 oz. Hypnotiq
1 1/2 oz. RumChata
3/4 oz. vodka
Directions
Rim a martini or cocktail glass with Sugar.
Mix the Hypnotiq, RumChata, and vodka in a cocktail shaker.
Pour the mixture into the garnished glass and serve.
1/2 oz. coconut syrup, plus extra for garnishing
Powdered sugar
Grated coconut
4 oz. cranberry juice
2 oz. Malibu coconut rum
1 oz. Absolut vanilia vodka
½ oz. Grenadine
Directions
Rim a martini glass with the extra coconut syrup, powdered sugar, and grated coconut.
Shake the cranberry juice, coconut rum, vanilla vodka, and 1/2 oz. of coconut syrup in a cocktail shaker.
Pour into the rimmed glass and serve.
Ingredients
1 oz. Titos vodka
1 oz. grapefruit juice
2 oz. tonic water
Pomegranate seeds
Cranberries
Mint leaves
Directions
Mix together the vodka, grapefruit juice, and tonic water in a cocktail shaker.
Fill a glass with ice and pour in the drink mixture.
Garnish with the pomegranate seeds, cranberries, and mint and serve.
1 sprig of rosemary
1 Small pinch of fresh thyme
1 teaspoon sugar
1.25 oz New Amsterdam vodka
2 oz. cranberry juice
4 oz. ginger beer
Sugar-coated cranberries, for garnish
Directions
In a cocktail shaker, lightly muddle together herbs and sugar. Top with vodka and cranberry juice and shake with ice.
Strain into glass and fill with ice and ginger beer. Garnish with cranberries dusted with sugar and fresh herbs.