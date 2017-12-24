Getting into the holiday spirit with Foxwoods

Ingredients

Nonpareils

5 oz. Hypnotiq

1 1/2 oz. RumChata

3/4 oz. vodka



Directions

Rim a martini or cocktail glass with Sugar.

Mix the Hypnotiq, RumChata, and vodka in a cocktail shaker.

Pour the mixture into the garnished glass and serve.

“Santa Hat Martini” – Halo Bar

You will be transported to the tropics after a few sips of this martini. Rimmed with coconut you will feel like you are soaking up the sun instead of shoveling the snow.

Ingredients

1/2 oz. coconut syrup, plus extra for garnishing

Powdered sugar

Grated coconut

4 oz. cranberry juice

2 oz. Malibu coconut rum

1 oz. Absolut vanilia vodka

½ oz. Grenadine



Directions

Rim a martini glass with the extra coconut syrup, powdered sugar, and grated coconut.

Shake the cranberry juice, coconut rum, vanilla vodka, and 1/2 oz. of coconut syrup in a cocktail shaker.

Pour into the rimmed glass and serve.

“Winter Sea Breeze” – Cedars Steakhouse

A refreshing twist on a classic sure to make your holidays more enjoyable



Ingredients

1 oz. Titos vodka

1 oz. grapefruit juice

2 oz. tonic water

Pomegranate seeds

Cranberries

Mint leaves



Directions

Mix together the vodka, grapefruit juice, and tonic water in a cocktail shaker.

Fill a glass with ice and pour in the drink mixture.

Garnish with the pomegranate seeds, cranberries, and mint and serve.

“Christmas Mule” – Celebration

Deck the Halls and hook the sled up to the Mule this year! For this Yule tide twist of a year round favorite

Ingredients

1 sprig of rosemary

1 Small pinch of fresh thyme

1 teaspoon sugar

1.25 oz New Amsterdam vodka

2 oz. cranberry juice

4 oz. ginger beer

Sugar-coated cranberries, for garnish