Getting into the holiday spirit with Foxwoods

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Mixing together some holiday spirits! This morning, Jan Sedlak, Foxwoods’ Director of Food & Beverage, Guest Experience and Service, stopped by our kitchen to share some exclusive holiday cocktails.

“The Snowflake” – Live @ Atrium Bar & Lounge

Perfect for any snow day, this creamy cocktail is a light and refreshing fruity punch.

Ingredients
Nonpareils
5 oz. Hypnotiq
1 1/2 oz. RumChata
3/4 oz. vodka

Directions
Rim a martini or cocktail glass with Sugar.
Mix the Hypnotiq, RumChata, and vodka in a cocktail shaker.
Pour the mixture into the garnished glass and serve.
“Santa Hat Martini” – Halo Bar
You will be transported to the tropics after a few sips of this martini.  Rimmed with coconut you will feel like you are soaking up the sun instead of shoveling the snow.
Ingredients
1/2 oz. coconut syrup, plus extra for garnishing
Powdered sugar
Grated coconut
4 oz. cranberry juice
2 oz.  Malibu coconut rum
1 oz. Absolut vanilia vodka
½ oz. Grenadine

Directions
Rim a martini glass with the extra coconut syrup, powdered sugar, and grated coconut.
Shake the cranberry juice, coconut rum, vanilla vodka, and 1/2 oz. of coconut syrup in a cocktail shaker.
Pour into the rimmed glass and serve.
“Winter Sea Breeze” – Cedars Steakhouse
A refreshing twist on a classic sure to make your holidays more enjoyable

Ingredients
1 oz.  Titos vodka
1 oz. grapefruit juice
2 oz. tonic water
Pomegranate seeds
Cranberries
Mint leaves

Directions
Mix together the vodka, grapefruit juice, and tonic water in a cocktail shaker.
Fill a glass with ice and pour in the drink mixture.
Garnish with the pomegranate seeds, cranberries, and mint and serve.
“Christmas Mule” – Celebration
Deck the Halls and hook the sled up to the Mule this year! For this Yule tide twist of a year round favorite
Ingredients
1 sprig of rosemary
1 Small pinch of fresh thyme
1 teaspoon sugar
1.25 oz  New Amsterdam vodka
2 oz. cranberry juice
4 oz. ginger beer
Sugar-coated cranberries, for garnish

Directions
In a cocktail shaker, lightly muddle together herbs and sugar. Top with vodka and cranberry juice and shake with ice.
Strain into glass and fill with ice and ginger beer. Garnish with cranberries dusted with sugar and fresh herbs.

