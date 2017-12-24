Group gives out blankets, winter essentials to needy on New Haven Green

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A group got together on the New Haven Green on Sunday to give out some winter essentials to those in need. It was an example of what the holiday season is all about.

The group handed out food and blankets. They said they’re not with a specific organization. They’re just a group of friends and family who wanted to give back to the community.

“We pooled our money, some of our social media followers, donated and we’ve just been out here for the last two hours giving back coffee, pizza, water, winter essentials, things of that nature,” said Tyreese, a volunteer.

“We always see the negative that’s out here, we want to let people know there’s positive energy out here, and we’re trying to give back and we’re trying to make a change,” said Henry Smith.

They said they did it because it’s the season of giving, and they wanted those in need to know that people care about them.

