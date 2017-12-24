NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With Christmas around the corner, healthy lifestyle expert and blogger, Caryn Sullivan of PrettyWellness.com stopped by our studio to share her favorite last-minute gifts.

Healthy Holiday Gift Guide

Now in its fourth year, PrettyWellness.com​ showcases our favorite holiday gift ideas that promote wellness. These items will impress and excite your favorite wellness warrior, fit-fanatic or a friend/relative who’s thinking about taking a small step toward better health.

This year’s favorites for gifts that can be shipped:

For the One Who Wants a Revolutionary Fit & Beauty Device: ​The Fascia Blaster ® by Ashley Black​ is the #1 selling tool designed for opening fascia at the deeper layers and breaking up fascial adhesions. This highly acclaimed handheld device has received rave reviews in reducing cellulite.

For the One Who Loves to Talk on their Smartphone:​ Alara by BRINK CASE cell phone case​ reduces cell phone radiation exposure. Alara is embedded with a patented, micro-thin antenna that automatically pairs with your phone to dramatically reduce exposure to cell phone radiation while maintaining a good signal.

This year’s local favorites for local gifts:

For the Fit-fanatic or the One Who Wants More Positivity: ​Fitcycle​ & Other Local Fitness Gift Certificates: ​Buy a gift certificate from ​a local boutique gym where the small business owners are kind, passionate and love your community. FitCycle​ is the latest hot-spot in Fairfield County. Their motto “ride hard” isn’t just about the high-intensity athletic workout, it’s also about providing positivity to spark confidence.

For the Clean Eater or the One Who Wants to Detox: ​The Stand Juice Company Cleanse: ​Local juice bars offer more than just a green smoothie. Check out your local one for gift certificates for juice cleanses, cooking classes and more.

For the One Who Loves Experiences: Gabby Bernstein Book Tour​ – Ridgefield event: New York Times Best Selling Author, Gabby Bernstein, has been coined by Oprah as a Next-Generation Thought Leader. Her latest book launch tour hits Connecticut at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, January 6th. Tickets can be purchased online and attendees will receive two (2) books per purchase.

For the full PrettyWellness.com Healthy Holiday Gift Guide: http://prettywellness.com/2017-healthy-holiday-gift-guide/

About Caryn Sullivan

Healthy lifestyle writer, motivational speaker and two-time breast cancer survivor Caryn Sullivan spent nearly 20-years working in the world of sports and entertainment largely at Disney & ESPN and the Minnesota Timberwolves/Lynx. She performed well in an intense environment fueled by Diet Dr. Peppers and endless bags of baked chips.

It wasn’t until her wake-up call with stage IV cancer that she changed her focus from looking good to being well. She launched PrettyWellness.com to chronicle her journey toward wellness by sharing stories and lessons learned through her own hardship. Caryn loves to inspire people to thrive in their lives.

Caryn has been seen on The Doctor Oz Show and is a regular wellness contributor to WTNH-TV and Huff Post. Caryn has inspired thousands to embrace wellness through her motivational speeches throughout the country. For more information, check out CarynSullivan.com.