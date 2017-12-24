Man, woman accused of stealing mail in Ledyard

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Ledyard Police Department.

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)–A Ledyard man and woman were arrested after police said they were seen taking mail out of mailboxes on Bittersweet Drive.

31-year-old Karen Sattler and 33-year-old Paul Bolduc were charged with nine counts of larceny and criminal trespassing, among other charges.

A neighbor confronted Sattler, when police said she attempted to leave in a car driven by Bolduc. The car was stopped by Ledyard Police on Route 12. The two were found with several pieces of stolen mail, from nine different addresses.

Police also found drug paraphernalia and a large knife in the car. Both suspects were brought to the Ledyard Police Department for processing. Sattler was released to the custody of Norwich Police who had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

Bolduc was released on a $500 non-surety bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in court in New London on January 10.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s