Man, woman accused of stealing mail in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)–A Ledyard man and woman were arrested after police said they were seen taking mail out of mailboxes on Bittersweet Drive.

31-year-old Karen Sattler and 33-year-old Paul Bolduc were charged with nine counts of larceny and criminal trespassing, among other charges.

A neighbor confronted Sattler, when police said she attempted to leave in a car driven by Bolduc. The car was stopped by Ledyard Police on Route 12. The two were found with several pieces of stolen mail, from nine different addresses.

Police also found drug paraphernalia and a large knife in the car. Both suspects were brought to the Ledyard Police Department for processing. Sattler was released to the custody of Norwich Police who had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

Bolduc was released on a $500 non-surety bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in court in New London on January 10.