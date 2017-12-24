Pedestrian struck by car in Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Early Sunday morning Troop H Troopers responded to Route 9 southbound in the Town of Berlin for a car versus pedestrian.

19-year-old Jesse Etienne was outside of his vehicle due to a prior motor vehicle accident. While he was standing outside of the vehicle in the median he was struck by another vehicle driven by 35-year-old Robert Markham.

Etienne was transported via Lifestar to Hartford Hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. Markham was also transported to Hartrford Hospital for minor injuries.

This case is currently under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Troop H Hartford at 860-534-1000.