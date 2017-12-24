Plainfield couple facing charges after allegedly growing marijuana

(WTNH)–A Plainfield couple is facing charges related to growing marijuana in their home. Police were first called to the home of Bel and Jeffrey Lemieux in September for a domestic dispute complaint.

When police got there, they smelled marijuana and, after searching the home, allegedly found 50 pounds of processed marijuana, 50 marijuana plants, as well as materials commonly used for growing.

Both have been arrested, and are facing a list of charges.

Bel Lemieux is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, January 8.