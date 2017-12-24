Police resuming search for missing Griswold snowmobiler

Related Coverage DEEP identifies snowmobile driver missing in Griswold

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH)–Authorities have resumed recovery efforts on Sunday to try and find the snowmobiler who went missing in Griswold last weekend.

56-year-old John Dubois disappeared last Saturday while snowmobiling on Pachaug Pond. He apparently fell through the ice. His snowmobile was found, but he is still missing.

The search was called off for some time, but state police and dive teams said they are now resuming it.

Connecticut State Police troopers, K9 units, nearby fire departments and regional dive teams all have tried to find Dubois.

Original Story: DEEP identifies snowmobile driver missing in Griswold