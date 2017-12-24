Second arrest made in domestic dispute turned drug charges

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – On September 17, 2017, at approximately 1:30 p.m., members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to 30 Marie Street after receiving a complaint regarding a potential domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, the Plainfield Police Department smelled the pungent odor of marijuana emanating from the residence. A white female, later identified as 47-year-old Bel Lemieux emerged from inside the house and asked why the Plainfield Police Department was there. After informing her of the complaint, Bel became guarded and non-compliant, not allowing officers to conduct their investigation into the domestic dispute. In the process of attempting to identify Bel, members of the Plainfield Police Department entered the residence where they found a large quantity of marijuana on the kitchen floor. Bel later indicated that she and her husband, 49-year-old Jeffrey T. Lemieux Sr. had gotten into an argument over his love of marijuana, where she threw approximately 5 pounds across the kitchen. Bel indicated that Jeffrey had left the residence shortly before the Plainfield Police Department arrived.

A check of the residence was conducted to ensure no one required medical attention due to the domestic dispute. During that check, members of the Plainfield Police Department observed equipment and material commonly used for growing marijuana, including several potted plants in various stages of growth, heating sources, and a complex irrigation system.

The residence was seized and a Search and Seizure Warrant was granted. Members of the Plainfield Police Department conducted a search of the residence where they seized over 50 marijuana plants in various stages of growth from 12 inches to 5 feet tall, approximately 50 pounds of processed marijuana, a complex irrigation system, and other marijuana growing related items.

On December 12, 2017, Bel Lemieux was arrested for Cultivation of Marijuana and released on a $5,000.00 non-surety bond. Bel is scheduled to appear before the Danielson Superior Court on December 26, 2017.

On December 23, 2017, Jeffrey T. Lemieux Sr. was arrested for Cultivation of Marijuana and released on a court set $75,000.00 cash/surety bond. Jeffrey is scheduled to appear before the Danielson Superior Court on January 8, 2017.