State police sending out extra patrols to curtail drunk driving

(WTNH)–Connecticut State Police are working hard to keep the roads safe this holiday weekend. They started adding additional patrols on Friday, and will continue through Tuesday. Police are focusing on reducing drunk driving and crashes this weekend.

So far, they’ve handed out more than 240 speeding tickets, made 19 DUI arrests, and responded to 279 accidents and more than 3,300 calls for service.

Police remind drivers to be cautious on the roads, which may be slippery as precipitation hits on Saturday night into Sunday. They want to remind everyone to drive smart, and watch out for pedestrians and traffic on these busy holidays.

