Unique Christmas Cocktails

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Mixing your way into the Christmas spirit. This morning, bartender Jared Bailey from Soho Cigar Bar stopped by our studio to share his favorite cocktails.

Rutte Dutch Lemonade 2oz Rutte Gin 1 oz Fresh Lemonade 1 oz Simple Syrup Recent Wall Street Journal Feature on The Dutch Lemonade with Rutte Gin https://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-precursor-to-gin-will-have-you-wanting-to-try-a-dutch-lemonade-2017-09-15

Slovenia Holiday Thyme 1.5 oz. Slovenia Vodka .75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice .5 oz Fresh Honey (2) Sprigs of Thyme and SHAKE!!!

Mandarine Holiday Spice

3/4 oz. Mandarine Napoleon

2 oz. Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila 1/2 oz. Fresh Lime Juice 1 oz Cranberry Juice Dash cinnamon Rim with Tanteo Jalapeño Salt

Recent Feature on Mandarine Napoleon in The Robb Report http://robbreport.com/food-drink/spirits/mandarine-napoleon-cognac-liquer-orange-125-years-bottle-2725865-eg17-2725865/