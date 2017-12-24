Unique Christmas Cocktails

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Mixing your way into the Christmas spirit. This morning, bartender Jared Bailey from Soho Cigar Bar stopped by our studio to share his favorite cocktails.

Rutte Dutch Lemonade 
2oz Rutte Gin
1 oz  Fresh Lemonade
1 oz Simple Syrup
Slovenia Holiday Thyme 
1.5 oz. Slovenia Vodka
.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
.5 oz Fresh Honey
(2) Sprigs of Thyme and SHAKE!!!
Mandarine Holiday Spice 
3/4 oz. Mandarine Napoleon
2 oz. Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila
1/2 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
1 oz Cranberry Juice
Dash cinnamon
Rim with Tanteo Jalapeño Salt

