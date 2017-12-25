1-year-old boy found safe after being left in stolen car

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are searching for the person that stole a car with a one-year-old boy in the back seat on Christmas Eve.

According to Hartford police, a woman called 9-1-1 around 6:00 p.m. to report that her car had been stolen with her nephew in the back seat. The victim told officers that she went into a laundromat at 1880 Main Street to wash her clothes, and she left her 1-year-old nephew in the car sleeping with the heat on and the engine running.

The victim that she could see her car while she was in the laundromat. When she went to take her clothes out of the washer, she looked up and noticed her car was gone. She immediately called police.

Hartford officers broadcast the description of the car, and surrounding towns were notified. Less than 40 minutes later, officers located the car and the unharmed boy on Pliny Street.

Police say they have developed a description of the suspect after interviewing witnesses, but no arrests have been made.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any information that could help Hartford officers with their investigation, you’re asked to call Hartford police at 860-757-4000.