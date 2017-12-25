Amy Hudak joined the News 8 team in December of 2017 and is proud to be back home in the state she grew up in!

Amy lived in Cheshire for close to a decade, and attended Cheshire High School. She is also graduate of The Pennsylvania State University’s Honors College.

Amy comes to News 8 from Rochester, New York where she worked at 13WHAM News as an anchor and reporter. While in upstate New York, Amy was the lead reporter for the high profile Craig Rideout murder trial and helped her team win an Associated Press award as the reporter on breaking news during an active shooter situation. She also covered several snow storms, and a wind storm that crippled the region.

Prior to her time in Rochester, Amy worked for WHAG-TV in Hagerstown, Maryland where she was the evening news anchor.

Amy got her start in broadcast journalism during an internship for Today Show Health Contributor, Joy Bauer. She credits that opportunity for helping her discover her love of television news.

When she’s not out in the field reporting or on the news desk anchoring, Amy loves fitness, yoga, science, and playing with her rescue cat and dog, Murphy and Mac.

If you see Amy, please say hello and share your story ideas!

8 Things you didn’t know about Amy Hudak

Favorite memory / story from working in TV news?

My first year in Rochester, NY, I was asked to cover the high profile murder trial of Craig Rideout. I had never covered a trial before and sat next to a Dateline crew filming the trial for national television. I ended up doing live shots multiple times a day for nearly six weeks. I credit that experience with helping me become a better journalist.

What inspired you to work in news?

Part of me always dreamed of being a broadcast journalist. I remember WTNH coming to cover my Cheshire High School swimming team and interviewing me. I wanted to be able to tell inspiring stories, deliver often tough news reports and meet new people along the journey.

What is your favorite restaurant in New Haven?

Union League Café (special occasions only!)

Who is your favorite musician/band and/or best concert you ever been to?

Billy Joel

What’s the best dish you can make?

Hmmmm…fruit salad? Or oatmeal.

If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?

Somewhere warm and relaxing with my family or maybe a tour of Italy one day!

What’s something you don’t know about me?

I went to Penn State to become a physician. I graduated with a premedicine degree, took the MCAT and didn’t find much happiness in the process. I decided to change careers to something I felt passionate about – journalism.

What are your hobbies / hidden talents?

I can still do backflips from years of gymnastics!