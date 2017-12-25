Bristol police searching for armed robbery suspect

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery on Central Street on Christmas Eve.

Just after 8:45 p.m., police say a man walked into the Cumberland Farms convenience store at 191 Central Street. The man displayed a weapon and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk complied, and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled from the store.

A description of the suspect was not released. If you witnessed this robbery, or if you have any information that could help officers in their investigation, you’re asked to call Bristol police at 860-584-3011.