Chimney fire torches roof of Guilford home

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters were called to battle a blaze in Guilford late Monday afternoon.

Officials say after 4 p.m., the fire began in the chimney of a home located at 38 Indian Cove Road. The flames then spread to the roof where crews were able to contain them.

Firefighters from Branford and Madison were also called to help extinguish the fire.

There have been no reported injuries and no one will be displaced as a result of this blaze.

