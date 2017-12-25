Christmas brings snow, strong winds to New England

Related Coverage Slick conditions on Connecticut roads Christmas morning

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A winter storm is winding down across New England but not before bringing blizzard conditions to some areas, power outages to others and making Christmas travel treacherous.

Snow totals ranged from a few inches in Boston to around a foot in some central and northern portions of Maine, where a rare blizzard warning was issued earlier Monday by the National Weather Service.

Behind the snow is bitter cold, with temperatures expect to plummet over the next several days.

Boston’s Logan International Airport suspended flights for about an hour during the height of the storm, and several of New England’s smaller airports reported flight delays and cancellations.

Winds howled, with a 73 mph gust reported in Falmouth and a 66 mph gust felt on Nantucket.

Thousands lost power during the storm.