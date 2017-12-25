College students come up with plug-in to combat fake news

In this Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 photo, Yale graduate students Michael Lopez-Brau, left, and Stefan Uddenberg pose at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. The pair helped create an internet browser extension, "Open Mind," with students from Cal Tech and Waterloo University. The extension is designed to flag fake and biased news stories and provide the reader with alternatives. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A team of college students has come up with an internet browser plug-in that identifies fake and biased news stories and then steers the user to alternative articles.

“Open Mind” was created this month as an extension for Google’s Chrome browser during a problem-solving competition known as a hackathon at Yale University.

The four-member team comprised of students from Yale, the California Institute of Technology and Waterloo University in Ontario won a challenge from Yale’s Poynter Fellowship in Journalism to find a way to combat fake news.

Their plug-in uses sentiment analysis technology to analyze articles for bias. It also can show a reader whether their news browsing history is balanced or not.

The group will be meeting this spring with members of Congress to discuss their creation.

