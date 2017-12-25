College students come up with plug-in to combat fake news

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A team of college students has come up with an internet browser plug-in that identifies fake and biased news stories and then steers the user to alternative articles.

“Open Mind” was created this month as an extension for Google’s Chrome browser during a problem-solving competition known as a hackathon at Yale University.

The four-member team comprised of students from Yale, the California Institute of Technology and Waterloo University in Ontario won a challenge from Yale’s Poynter Fellowship in Journalism to find a way to combat fake news.

Their plug-in uses sentiment analysis technology to analyze articles for bias. It also can show a reader whether their news browsing history is balanced or not.

The group will be meeting this spring with members of Congress to discuss their creation.

