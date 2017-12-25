(WTNH) — Heidi Lang shows us how to make colorful chocolate truffles; the perfect treat to make with the kids during winter break.
Ingredients:
- 12 ounces good quality bittersweet chocolate pieces (60-70% cocoa)
- 1 ½ cups heavy cream
- 3 tablespoons of your favorite liqueur, such as cognac, amaretto, or Grand Marnier (optional)
- Pinch of sea salt
- Cocoa, crushed candy canes, sprinkles, finely chopped nuts, dried fruits, or any other favorite topping*
Preparation:
- Place chocolate in a bowl. Bring cream to a boil in a small, heavy saucepan.
- Pour cream over chocolate and let stand for 3-5 minutes. Gently stir until smooth
- Whisk in liqueur (optional) and sea salt.
- Pour chocolate into an 8X8 square pan.
- Cover loosely with wax paper and refrigerate until it starts to firm up, after about an hour.
- Using a melon baller or teaspoon, scoop out the amount needed to make a truffle and refrigerate these rough scoops of ganache on wax paper until very cold and firm, at least one or more hours.
- When the chocolate is very firm, place hands in ice-cold water and dry off thoroughly.
- Roll each scoop into ¾ inch balls and place in bowl of cocoa or topping.
- Roll the truffle through the cocoa or your favorite topping (see suggestions below) and place on to serving platter or airtight container lined with wax paper.
- Repeat the process until all the truffles are rolled in cocoa, nuts, candy canes, etc….
- Refrigerate until ready to serve (may be prepared at least a week in advance).
Helpful Hints and Ideas for Making Truffles:
- Always use high quality chocolate, and if you like a lighter taste, use semisweet chocolate.
- Make sure your hands are very cold to minimize the chocolate melting in your hands.
- When mixing the warm chocolate and heavy cream mixture, you may also stir in small amounts of your favorite nuts (i.e., toasted chopped almonds, pistachios or hazelnuts) or spices (i.e. Cinnamon and cayenne pepper for a “Mexican” truffle).
- You can roll the formed truffles in nuts, sprinkles, or your favorite crushed candy (i.e., candy canes for Christmas), or any other topping you like, such as coconut. There is no end to the kinds of truffles you can make year round, and it’s a great activity for kids too!