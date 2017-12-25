Connecticut singer from ‘The Voice’ to travel home to Nigeria

Blessing Offor performs during the Changemaker Honoree Gala during the Greenwich International Film Festival on June 1, 2017 in Greenwich, Connecticut. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Greenwich International Film Festival)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Blessing Offor came to the United States from Nigeria when he was only 6-years-old to be treated for congenital Glaucoma. Blind in the left eye from birth, Yale doctors tried stabilize his right eye.

“The right eye had vision, so they were trying to stabilize pressure,” Offor said. “They were trying to maintain as much of the vision as possible.”

He lost total eyesight after an accident.

“When I was 11, I was playing and I got shot in the eye with a water gun and it detached by retina.”

Blind at 11-years-old, Blessing navigated through the halls of Hamden schools and took music lessons.

“Right around the losing vision in my right eye, I got a piano at the house; so the combination of not having a lot to do and a brand new instrument was amazing because all that energy I had I just sat at the piano.”

When Blessing graduated high school, he moved to Nashville to pursue his dreams.

“Here I was, 18, and thinking to myself man I’m going to be a songwriter.”

He was on the TV show ‘The Voice’ at age 25. He plays the saxophone, piano, guitar, and writes music. He hasn’t seen his parents or siblings in 23 years.

“The first six years I spent in Nigeria gave me a lot of foundation that the older I get the more appreciate. Whatever it is, they put in me in the first five years of life, six years of life, really did me well.”

Offor is going to Nigeria next year with a camera crew to make a documentary of his family reunion. He says he’ll speak in his native tongue to his family, a language he never forgot.

He says being blind is all about perspective.

“I feel like I’m glad I got to see everything. So you could look at it like missing out on something or you could look at it as, hey I can tell you if I don’t like brown. Or I can tell you if I don’t like hot orange.”

Offor has a publishing deal in Nashville and continues to write music.

