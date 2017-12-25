Crash closes Route 8 Northbound in Harwinton; Life Star called to scene

Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has suffered life-threatening injuries after a vehicle rolled over in Harwinton on Monday evening.

Officials say the crash took place around 6:15 p.m. on Route 8 Northbound near exit 42.

The route is closed between the exit 42 ramps while crews work to clear the scene.

According to police, Life Star is transporting one person to a local hospital for treatment. Animal control was also called to the scene to transport one dog to an emergency veterinarian.

#CTtraffic: Rte 8 nb between x42 ramps Harwinton closed for rollover crash with life-threatening injury. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 25, 2017

Authorities say one vehicle was involved in the incident.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.