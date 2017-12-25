Crash closes Route 8 Northbound in Harwinton; Life Star called to scene

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has suffered life-threatening injuries after a vehicle rolled over in Harwinton on Monday evening.

Officials say the crash took place around 6:15 p.m. on Route 8 Northbound near exit 42.

The route is closed between the exit 42 ramps while crews work to clear the scene.

According to police, Life Star is transporting one person to a local hospital for treatment. Animal control was also called to the scene to transport one dog to an emergency veterinarian.

Authorities say one vehicle was involved in the incident.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

