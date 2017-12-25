DEEP urges consumers to recycle unwanted electronics

(WTNH) — If you are getting new electronic devices this holiday season and want to get rid of the old ones, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has a few reminders for you.
Be sure to drop off unwanted computers, printers, monitors and televisions at local recycling centers.
You can also donate old equipment to a charity.
DEEP says this helps the environment and keeps millions of pounds of waste out of landfills.