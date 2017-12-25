DEEP urges consumers to recycle unwanted electronics

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — If you are getting new electronic devices this holiday season and want to get rid of the old ones, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has a few reminders for you.

Be sure to drop off unwanted computers, printers, monitors and televisions at local recycling centers.

Related Content: Young entrepreneur gives old clothes new life as bowties

You can also donate old equipment to a charity.

DEEP says this helps the environment and keeps millions of pounds of waste out of landfills.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s