DEEP urges consumers to recycle unwanted electronics

(WTNH) — If you are getting new electronic devices this holiday season and want to get rid of the old ones, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has a few reminders for you.

Be sure to drop off unwanted computers, printers, monitors and televisions at local recycling centers.

You can also donate old equipment to a charity.

DEEP says this helps the environment and keeps millions of pounds of waste out of landfills.