Festive homemade holiday drinks

(WTNH) — When the temperatures dip, there’s nothing better than grabbing something warm to drink. Instead of opening a pack of instant hot chocolate,why not make your own from scratch?

If you aren’t into hot drinks we will show you how to make another traditional holiday drink, eggnog!

Whit peppermint hot chocolate:

½ gallon whole milk

2 bars white chocolate – make sure it’s for baking

½ cup crushed peppermints

½ teaspoon vanilla

You’re going to put it all in the crockpot. Break up the chocolate bar so it melts a little quicker. Let it cook on high for an hour and a half – stirring frequently.

Presentation in everything, when it’s done, you can add some whipped topping and crushed peppermints on top!

Hot chocolate on a stick:

16 oz semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

½ cup cocoa powder

1/8 tsp salt

Peppermints or marshmallow for topping

Directions:

In a microwave safe bowl melt the chocolate – 30 second at first then 15 second increments after stirring in between. The chocolate can easily burn.

Mix together the dry ingredients – sugar, cocoa and salt.

Pour the chocolate on top of the dry ingredients and mix. ( you can use a mixing bowl fitted with paddle attachment)

Mixture will be thick. Scoop into a silicone ice tray or other molds you may have. Top with peppermints or marshmallows and add a craft stick or lollipop stick. Let it cool overnight.

Yields: 16

When you’re ready to drink – you add hot water or milk! So easy and these are great for the kids or as gifts!

Eggnog:

6 large egg yolks

½ cup sugar

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups milk

½ tsp nutmeg

Pinch of salt

¼ tsp vanilla extract

Ground cinnamon for topping

Directions:

Whisk egg yolks and sugar together in a medium bowl until light and creamy. Combine the cream, milk, nutmeg and salt in a saucepan and cook on medium-high heat until it reaches a simmer Add a big spoonful of hot milk to the egg mixture, whisking as you go. Continue this method until you’ve used all the milk mixture. Once all the milk is mixed, put it all in the saucepan and heat until it starts to thicken, stirring constantly – 160 degrees on a thermometer Remove from heat and add vanilla. Put the eggnog in a pitcher or container and cover. Refrigerate until chilled Serve with a sprinkle of cinnamon and or whipped cream.