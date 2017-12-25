Festive homemade holiday drinks

Kat Cosley, News 8 Anchor Published:

(WTNH) — When the temperatures dip, there’s nothing better than grabbing something warm to drink.  Instead of opening a pack of instant hot chocolate,why not make your own from scratch?

If you aren’t into hot drinks we will show you how to make another traditional holiday drink, eggnog!

Whit peppermint hot chocolate:

½ gallon whole milk

2 bars white chocolate – make sure it’s for baking

½ cup crushed peppermints

½ teaspoon vanilla

You’re going to put it all in the crockpot.   Break up the chocolate bar so it melts a little quicker.  Let it cook on high for an hour and a half – stirring frequently.

Presentation in everything, when it’s done, you can add some whipped topping and crushed peppermints on top!

Hot chocolate on a stick:

16 oz semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

½ cup cocoa powder

1/8 tsp salt

Peppermints or marshmallow for topping

Directions:

In a microwave safe bowl melt the chocolate – 30 second at first then 15 second increments after stirring in between.  The chocolate can easily burn.

Mix together the dry ingredients – sugar, cocoa and salt.

Pour the chocolate on top of the dry ingredients and mix. ( you can use a mixing bowl fitted with paddle attachment)

Mixture will be thick.  Scoop into a silicone ice tray or other molds you may have.  Top with peppermints or marshmallows and add a craft stick or lollipop stick.  Let it cool overnight.

Yields: 16

When you’re ready to drink – you add hot water or milk!  So easy and these are great for the kids or as gifts!

Eggnog:

6 large egg yolks

½ cup sugar

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups milk

½ tsp nutmeg

Pinch of salt

¼ tsp vanilla extract

Ground cinnamon for topping

Directions:

  1. Whisk egg yolks and sugar together in a medium bowl until light and creamy.
  2. Combine the cream, milk, nutmeg and salt in a saucepan and cook on medium-high heat until it reaches a simmer
  3. Add a big spoonful of hot milk to the egg mixture, whisking as you go. Continue this method until you’ve used all the milk mixture.
  4. Once all the milk is mixed, put it all in the saucepan and heat until it starts to thicken, stirring constantly – 160 degrees on a thermometer
  5. Remove from heat and add vanilla.
  6. Put the eggnog in a pitcher or container and cover. Refrigerate until chilled
  7. Serve with a sprinkle of cinnamon and or whipped cream.

 

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s