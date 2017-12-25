Fiona the Hippo celebrates Christmas

CINCINNATI (ABC News) — What better way to enjoy Christmas day than to watch Fiona?

The baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo celebrated her first Christmas by opening presents.

The Fiona Christmas Special posted on the zoo’s social media accounts has more than 14 million views and that number continues to rise.

Fiona is also about to celebrate another milestone. Her first birthday is Jan. 24.

Merry Christmas, Fiona, and happy early birthday!

