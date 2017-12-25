Fire rips through home in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are investigating a fire that badly damaged a home in Old Saybrook.

At around 10:18 p.m. Sunday night, firefighters responded to a fire on Pettipaug Avenue.

When they arrived, crews located the source of the fire in the walls adjacent to the chimney from the first through the third floors.

There were six occupants that were displaced, including three dogs.

Any questions or information should be directed to the Old Saybrook Fire Marshal’s office at (860) 395-3133.