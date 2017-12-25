Lebanon woman found with cocaine, marijuana behind Plainfield pharmacy

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Lebanon is facing multiple drug charges after police found her in possession of cocaine and marijuana in a car parked behind a pharmacy on Lathrop Road on Christmas Eve.

Around 11:50 p.m., a Plainfield officer was on patrol when he noticed a white car parked behind the CVS at 10 Lathrop Road. According to Plainfield police, the officer made contact with the people in the car to ask what they were doing behind the pharmacy at that time. The driver of the car, later identified as 22-year-old Imani Hawthorne, of Lebanon, told the officer she had forgotten something from work, as she works at that CVS location.

While the officer was speaking with a passenger in the car, who was not identified, the officer discovered discrepancies in the two stories. Plainfield police say the officer asked Hawthorne again, and this time she said she was speaking with the passenger about a potential romantic relationship.

While speaking with Hawthorne, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana from inside the car. The officer asked Hawthorne if she had anything illegal in the car or on her person, and she said that she did not.

Police say that the officer then searched the car and Hawthorne, and discovered marijuana and a glass pipe on her person. In the car, police located a baggy of cocaine. Hawthorne then claimed the she had forgotten about the cocaine that was located inside of her wallet.

Hawthorne was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $2,500 bond, and is due in Danielson Superior Court on January 8.