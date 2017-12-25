Melania Trump snaps Christmas selfie as first family celebrates in Mar-a-Lago

By Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump points to the video screen during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the mIlitary at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(ABC News) — The Trump family seems to be feeling the festive spirit of the Christmas season down in Florida.

First lady Melania Trump posted a cheeky selfie on Twitter this morning, sharing a picture of herself using a Santa hat filter and shimmering reindeer with the caption “#MerryChristmas.”

The first family is spending the holiday at their Florida retreat in Mar-a-Lago, referred to as the “Winter White House.” Last night, the president and his wife attended a Christmas Eve service at the Palm Beach church where they were married and were greeted by applause.

Guests at Mar-a-Lago had a wide array of food options for their Christmas Eve dinner, including turkey, beef tenderloin, cornbread, creamy kale, popovers, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, various local vegetable dishes, a seafood display including local fish and shellfish as well as a variety of desserts.

Related Content: Soup kitchen serves up hot meals for 40th straight Christmas

On Christmas Eve, the first lady wrote that she was “looking forward to helping kids track Santa today with @NoradSanta! Wishing everyone a very Merry #Christmas Eve!”

She also shared a picture that showed her making Christmas calls with the president, writing that they “had fun” participating in the annual tradition.

As did her husband, who shared three photos on his Instagram account from the same call session in the library of the so-called Winter White House.

The first lady wasn’t the only member of the Trump family sharing photos from their Christmas celebrations. Donald Trump Jr. posted a picture on his public Instagram account showing two of his children, daughter Kai and son Spencer, “having a great Christmas Eve dinner with grandpa” at Mar-a-Lago.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s